Новые антибактериальные средства в эпоху глобальной резистентности

Елена Николаевна Карева, Светлана Юрьевна Сереброва, Наталья Борисовна Лазарева, Светлана Юрьевна Шипилова, Виля Ахтямовна Булгакова, Лариса Петровна Козаева, Ирина Николаевна Кононова, Сергей Константинович Яровой, Владимир Николлаевич Дроздов, Алексей Константинович Стародубцев

Аннотация


Частота формирования резистентности патогенных мироорганизмов к противомикробным препаратам продолжает расти. Это ведет к появлению таких бактериальных инфекций, которые, по существу, не поддаются лечению современным арсеналом доступных лекарственных средств. Были предприняты различные усилия для разработки новых противомикробных препаратов, которые могут действовать на штаммы патогенов с лекарственной устойчивостью. Приведены сведения о некоторых новых молекулах, одобренных после 2000 г., механизмах их действия, спектрах антибактериальной активности, показаниях к применению и релевантных терапевтических схемах.

Ключевые слова


антибиотики; резистентность; новые молекулы

Литература


DOI: https://doi.org/10.30906/0869-2092-2018-81-9-26-32

